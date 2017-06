"I don't even know how to describe the damn thing," says director David Ayer, just after wrapping post-production on Suicide Squad, his star-packed, supervillain-centric, DC Comics-based probable blockbuster, hitting theaters on August 5th. "It's not like anything else. And it's not trying to be like anything else." In an interview for our Jared Leto co...

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: 'Suicide Squad': Director David Ayer on Creating a New Joker